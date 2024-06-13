Apple TV+ released the trailer for the new series Sunny on Thursday. Sunny premieres July 10.

Rashida Jones stars as Suzie, a woman living in Japan with her husband and son. When her family disappears in a plane crash, her husband's company gives her Sunny the robot.

It's news to Suzie that her husband worked in robotics. She uses Sunny to try to find out more about her husband, but Sunny's memories only began when she met Suzie.

Sunny also stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Judy Ongg, YOU, annie the clumsy and Jun Kunimura. Jones executive produces showrunner Karie Robbins and director Lucy Tcherniak.

Episodes of Sunny will stream weekly on Apple TV+. There are ten episodes.