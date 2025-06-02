'The Accountant 2' to stream Thursday on Prime Video
UPI News Service, 06/02/2025
Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday that The Accountant 2, starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal, will begin streaming on Prime Video Thursday.
In the sequel, Affleck, 52, reprises his role as Christian Wolff, an autistic forensic accountant hired by Financial Crime Enforcement Network agent Maybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to finish a case after an acquaintance was murdered.
The job reunites Wolff with his brother Braxton (Bernthal), a hitman, and they find themselves the "targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."
"I love this character. I really enjoyed playing," Affleck recently said.
