Jonathan Joss, an actor best known for voicing John Redcorn on animated series King of the Hill, was killed in a shooting outside his home in San Antonio, Texas, police confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio police responded to a report of a shooting in progress at about 7 p.m. Sunday and they arrived to find Joss, 59, with multiple gunshot wounds near the road outside his home.

Joss was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 59.

The fatal shooting was first reported by TMZ, and police confirmed the actor's death to outlets including Variety and People.

The suspected shooter, Sigfredo Alvarez Cejam, 56, allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped and arrested on murder charges near the scene. Cejam and Joss were neighbors.

Joss voiced John Redcorn from Season 2 through Season 13 of King of the Hill, following the death of the character's original actor, Victor Aaron, in a 1996 traffic collision. He reprised the role for the upcoming revival of the series on Hulu.

Joss was also known for playing recurring character Chief Ken Hotate on Parks and Recreation, as well as roles in series and films including Tulsa King, Ray Donovan, True Grit and The Magnificent Seven.