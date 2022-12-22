The new series centers on Leia Forman (Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). The show follows Leia as she spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) in Point Place, Wisc., in 1995.
"It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide)," an official description reads.
Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos also star.
