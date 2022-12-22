"Sending so much love to you and ur family," Tisdale wrote.
"Sending you so so soooo much love light and prayers Allison," Bella added.
"We love you Ally. We all have you," Hough said.
Boss died Dec. 13 of an apparent suicide. He was 40.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker confirmed at the time. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Boss and Holker married in December 2013 and have two children, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Boss also has a daughter, Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.
