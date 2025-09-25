Teyana Taylor is doing her best to ensure the Dionne Warwick biopic is "done right."

The singer and actress, 34, gave an update on the film during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Taylor announced in January 2024 that she will play Warwick, now 84, in an upcoming film about the Grammy-winning singer and actress.

She confirmed on WWHL that Warwick personally chose her for the role.

"I love Miss Dionne," Taylor said. "Yes, she did handpick me. She actually found me on Twitter -- she's like, 'That's my twin.' And then she literally made a tweet to Netflix and said, 'Yeah, when y'all ready, nobody else is playing me but this girl.'"

Taylor confirmed there is a script for the film but stressed the importance of getting Warwick's story right.

"It is happening, but we want to get the script perfect. I'm very protective of Miss Dionne. She got a lot of career and a lot of legacy, that I want to make sure it's done right," she said.

Taylor will next star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the action thriller One Battle After Another, which opens in theaters Friday.