Lainey Wilson took to the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Grammy-winning country music singer performed her song "Somewhere Over Laredo" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

"Somewhere Over Laredo" appears on the deluxe version of Wilson's album Whirlwind, released in August. That version features four other additional songs: "King Ranch, King George, King James," "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day," "Bell Bottoms Up" and "Peace, Love and Cowboys."

Wilson released "Somewhere Over Laredo" as a single in May.

She shared the inspiration behind the song in an Instagram post that month.

"When I'm flying between shows I catch myself looking out the window, talking to God, dreaming, or even reminiscing. 'Somewhere Over Laredo' tells a story that speaks to that. I've always been inspired by putting myself into other peoples' shoes and telling stories from others' perspective, but I've found a new creative avenue with this one putting myself back into a pair of shoes that I wore years ago," she said.

Wilson is promoting Whirlwind with a world tour that kicked off in March. She will next perform Thursday in Toronto, Canada.

The singer is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, set for Nov. 19.