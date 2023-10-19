Tennis legend Billie Jean King gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
UPI News Service, 10/19/2023
Tennis legend Billie Jean King -- who was dressed as a hen -- became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
"That was certainly the most fun I've had in a while. What a treat to sing 'Philadelphia Freedom' on Elton John night. Thank you to everyone @MaskedSingerFOX, audience members, and everyone watching at home. Did you know it was me?" King wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the episode aired.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.