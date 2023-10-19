Tennis legend Billie Jean King -- who was dressed as a hen -- became the latest celebrity to be eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That was certainly the most fun I've had in a while. What a treat to sing 'Philadelphia Freedom' on Elton John night. Thank you to everyone @MaskedSingerFOX, audience members, and everyone watching at home. Did you know it was me?" King wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the episode aired.

Other stars cut from the competition in Season 10 include actors Michael Rapaport and Anthony Anderson, as well as reality TV personality Tom Sandoval.

Nick Cannon is the show's host and Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are the judges.