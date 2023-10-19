Taylor Swift gifted her fans with two new versions of her hit "Cruel Summer," featuring the live version from the Eras tour and a remix from LP Giobbi.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter said watching videos of audience members at her concert film Taylor Swift : The Eras Tour was "a truly mind blowing thing." The movie opened Friday, earning $96 million in receipts.

"I've been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we're known for," she said.

"One of my favorite things you've done was when you supported 'Cruel Summer' SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I'm releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi."