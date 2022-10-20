Aquaman co-stars Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa are reuniting for a new Apple TV+ series called Chief of War.

The Book of Boba Fett actor, Morrison, will play Maui's King Kahekili in the eight-part drama about the unification and colonization of Hawaii, told from an Indigenous perspective.

Momoa wrote and is executive producing the project.

He will also star in the series, although details regarding his character have not been publicly discussed yet.

No other casting has been announced yet.

Momoa is also known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Justice League and See.