Music legend Gloria Gaynor and Sex and the City actor Mario Cantone were eliminated from Season 8 of The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Gaynor was dressed as a mermaid for the competition, while Cantone donned an ensemble that looked like an ear of corn.

Judging the contestants were Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke, alongside guest panelist and musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Gaynor and Cantone follow previously ousted contestants William Shatner, Eric Idle, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Dunham, Montell Jordan, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Daymond John.

Nick Cannon is the competition show's host.