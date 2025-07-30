Disney+ is previewing its nine-part K-drama spy thriller, Tempest, which arrives on the streamer Sept. 10 with three episodes.
The trailer released Wednesday begins with an assassination at a wedding.
"Set in Korea, Tempest follows Seo Munju (Gianna Jun), a former United Nations Ambassador whose life gets flipped on its head when her husband, a presidential candidate, is assassinated in front of her," an official synopsis reads.
Seo runs for office in his place, and meets "a mysterious mercenary (Gang Don-won)" who vows to protect her.
