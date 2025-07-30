The actress, 66, discussed Freakier Friday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.
Curtis played Tess in the original feature, while a 15-year-old Lohan played her daughter Anna. The pair switched bodies in the movie, which strengthened the characters' relationship.
"I went around the world to promote Halloween and wherever I went in the world... people would say to me, you know, 'When are you going to make another Freaky Friday?' That's all they wanted to talk about," Curtis recounted.
"And I would be like oh well you know, soon, maybe at some point but you know Lindsay has to be old enough to be a mom of a 15-year-old because that's the only way you would make a sequel," she continued.
When she learned that Lohan was old enough to play the mother of a teenager, she called Iger and production began.
Lohan, 39, recently took to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the movie.
"So Anna is older now. She has a teenage daughter, and she's fallen in love with a guy who also has a teenage daughter. The two girls are in school together, they don't really get along. Tess is still micromanaging Anna a bit, and there's a swap that happens, and everyone has to learn a lesson," Lohan said.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.