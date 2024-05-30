Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is engaged to be married.

The television personality, 29, announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, on Wednesday.

"I can not believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth! My best friend. I love you so much @khezzii," she wrote on Instagram.

Hall, a Jamaican soccer player, proposed to McKee on a beach. The couple told Us Weekly that Hall flew in McKee's dad and sisters for the occasion and included a tribute to McKee's late mom.

"All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying and it was just, he made it very, very special," McKee said.

McKee and Hall have been dating for nearly two years.

McKee has three children, sons Gannon, 12, and Broncs, 7, and daughter Jaxie, 10, with her ex-partner Josh McKee.

The star came to fame on the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant and later starred on Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG. She now stars on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which will show more about her relationship with Hall in Season 2, which premieres Thursday on MTV.