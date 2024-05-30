Carly Pearce says she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis.

The country music singer, 34, shared the health update Thursday and said she plans to tone down her performances as she recovers.

"You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue," Pearce said in a video to fans.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still want to be out on the road -- it's really important to me -- but we have all decided that it's in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit," she added.

Pearce said her shows may "look a little bit different" as she strives to keep her "heart rate under control right now."

"And that doesn't mean that I'm not going to be completely fine, it just means right now I've got to really take this seriously," she added. "So if you're coming to the shows ... It is all going to be great, it just might look a little different. So I'm asking for a little bit of grace."

Pearce is the special guest on Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour, which kicked off in March. The pair will next perform Thursday in Toledo, Ohio, and have dates scheduled through June.

In addition, Pearce will release her fourth studio album, Hummingbird, on June 7.