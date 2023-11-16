"Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the '90s but is based on the timeless truth that being 16 sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use," MacFarlane and co-writers, producers and showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh said in a press release.
Ted will consist of seven episodes and premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock.
The original Ted film opened in 2012, while the sequel, Ted 2, was released in 2015.
