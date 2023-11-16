'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' trailer: Walker Scobell sets out on quest
UPI News Service, 11/16/2023
Disney+ is teasing the new show Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy series Thursday featuring Walker Scobell.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the Rick Riordan book series of the same name. The show follows Percy Jackson (Scobell), a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the demigod son of Poseidon.
In the trailer, Percy sets out on a quest to retrieve Zeus' missing master lightning bolt with the help of his demigod friends.
"Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus," an official synopsis reads.
