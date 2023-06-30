Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt is engaged to be married.

The 50-year-old writer and actor announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Shannon Nelson, on Thursday.

Hunt shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo from his proposal. The picture shows Nelson smiling while wearing her engagement ring.

"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,'" Hunt captioned the post.

Nelson confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always," she wrote. "Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."

Hunt and Nelson have a two-year-old son, Sean Theodore.

Hunt is the co-creator of Ted Lasso and played Coach Willis Beard on the Apple TV+ series. The show completed its third season in May.