Taylor Swift has shared a trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 that features one of her new rerecorded songs.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter released a preview Thursday that is set to a snippet of her song "Back to December (Taylor's Version)."

"Crying (Taylor's Version)," she jokingly captioned the post.

Swift previously debuted "This Love (Taylor's Version)" in a Season 1 trailer for the show last year. In addition, her song "August" was featured in the first Season 2 trailer earlier this month.

"Back to December (Taylor's Version)" appears on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), a rerecorded version of Swift's 2010 album Speak Now. Swift will release the album July 7.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a teen romantic drama based on the Jenny Han book series. The show follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), a young woman who finds herself romantically torn between two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The new trailer shows Belly (Tung), Conrad (Briney) and Jeremiah (Casalegno) struggle with their feelings and the death of Conrad and Jeremiah's mother, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard).