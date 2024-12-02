The Golden Globes announced Monday that it has selected Ted Danson to receive the 2025 Carol Burnett Award. Danson will be the fifth recipient since the award's inception in 2019.

The Carol Burnett Award honors a person in the television industry "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen." The Golden Globes consider the recipient's body of work and lasting impact.

Previous recipients include Ryan Murphy, Norman Lear, Ellen DeGeneres and Burnett herself with the inaugural award.

Danson has starred in many long-running TV series like Cheers, Becker, CSI and The Good Place, as well as a starring role in Fargo Season 2 and a recurring role on Damages. He currently stars in the Netflix comedy A Man on the Inside.

In an interview for Man, Danson told UPI he enjoys shows that include both comedy and drama. On Man, he plays a widower who goes undercover at a retirement home to report to a private investigator.

Danson won Golden Globes for Cheers in 1990 and 1991, and another for the 1984 TV movie Something About Amelia. He has won two Emmys for Cheers and was nominated for all 11 seasons of that show.

The Golden Globes will air Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. Nikki Glaser hosts.