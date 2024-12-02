Denim Richards reacts to the death of his 'Yellowstone' character
UPI News Service, 12/02/2024
Denim Richards is the latest Yellowstone actor to see his character written off in a dramatic way during Season 5.
On Sunday's episode, Colby was killed by a horse.
"I took my boots and I took my hat," Richards told Us Weekly, recalling how he bid the set goodbye. "I think I left my chaps or maybe I took them. The only thing I didn't take was my horse. That's because I don't own the horse."
"...This is such an epic show and you just wanna have those things, and it's been a major part of our lives since 2017," he added.
