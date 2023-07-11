Sales for Taylor Swift's Eras tour have been suspended by Ticketmaster France.

The company shut down the online pre-sales for Swift's Eras tour Tuesday due to technical difficulties.

Swift will perform four shows in Paris at La Defense Arena in 2024 as part of her Eras tour. The concerts are scheduled for May 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Tickets for the May 9 and 10 shows were to go on sale at 9 a.m. local time, with tickets for May 11 and 12 to follow at 11 a.m.

Shortly after tickets went live, Ticketmaster tweeted that sales for the Paris shows have been "put on hold." The company said it will announce "a new on-sale time as soon as possible" and that "all codes not already used will remain valid."

Ticketmaster France also suspended sales for Swift's June 2 and 3 shows in Lyon, France.

The issue appeared to stem from a technical glitch on the Ticketmaster website that rendered fans unable to log in with their passwords, according to Variety. Over 700,000 fans were in the queue at one point to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster previously experienced issues with Eras tour ticket sales in the United States.

In addition, fans in the United Kingdom experienced a malfunctioning waiting room and other issues with Ticketmaster when pre-sales went live Monday.

Swift kicked off the Eras tour March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., and will next perform Friday in Denver.

The singer added new U.K. and Europe dates to the tour last week ahead of the release of her rerecorded album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).