Netflix is teasing Heartstopper Season 2.

The streaming service shared moving posters for the season Tuesday featuring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

Heartstopper is a teen romantic comedy-drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic and graphic novel of the same name. The series follows the romance between classmates Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke).

The cast also includes Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao and Tobie Donovan as Isaac.

In Season 2, "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!"

One poster shows Charlie (Locke) surprising Nick (Connor) by jumping on his back for a piggyback ride, while another features Elle (Finney) and Tao (Gao) posing together.

In addition, Isaac (Donovan) is seen holding a book, while Tara (Brown) and Darcy (Edgell) are shown getting close.

Netflix released first-look photos for Season 2 in May that show the characters visit Paris.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres Aug. 3.