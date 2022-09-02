Taylor Swift's 2021 short film All Too Well will screen at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the festival said Friday.

The film, which was written and directed by Swift, was inspired by her 2012 single of the same name. Though she has directed some of her own music videos in the past, All Too Well represents her short filmmaking debut.

The TIFF screening will be especially notable, as it is the first time that the project will be screened using 35mm film, as it was originally shot.

Swift herself, who is getting ready to release her upcoming 10th studio album Midnight, will also be in attendance at the prestigious festival.

Following the screening, the singer will have a live conversation about filmmaking with TIFF CEO Cameron Bradley.

"We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker," Bradley said in a statement. "We're excited to hear Taylor's version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we'll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF."

All Too Well originally premiered in November 2021, when it was given a limited theatrical release, though it would be spread out to a wider range following the film's critical acclaim.

The 15-minute film stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien as a young couple in love. Over the course of the film, though, the pair slowly drift apart and eventually part ways.

Swift also makes an appearance in the film as the older version of Sink's character.

This will not be All Too Well's first foray into film festivals, as the film was previously screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Swift, along with O'Brien and Sink, also made an appearance at the screening, and Swift talked about the creative process behind the film.

"It felt very natural to extend writing a song and visualizing it in my head to making a shot list and storyboarding it and picking who we wanted as the head of each department and who would help put all of this puzzle together," Swift said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She also said that she would like to direct a full-length project in the future.

"It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature," Swift said. "I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a group that was really small and a really solid group of people that I trusted."