Charlie Puth is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter released the song "Smells Like Me" on Friday.

In "Smells Like Me," Puth sings about missing an ex who has moved on with someone else.

"I hope the memory's killin' you over there (Over there) / Don't even front, you know that you just can't compare / What it used to be (Oh) / I hope your jacket smells like me," he sings.

"Smells Like Me" appears on Puth's forthcoming third studio album, Charlie. Puth will release the full album Oct. 7.

Charlie also features the singles "Light Switch," "That's Hilarious" and "Left and Right" featuring Jungkook.

"It took some time to find my sound, and you'll finally be able to hear it on my new album Charlie," Puth wrote on Instagram last week.

Charlie will be Puth's first album since Voicenotes, released in May 2018.