Taylor Swift is sharing new details about her album Midnights.

The 32-year-old singer unveiled lyrics from the album Sunday on a Spotify billboard in Times Square in New York City.

The lyrics read "I should not be left to my own devices." Fans were left to speculate which song the lyrics belong to.

In addition, Swift shared a release schedule for Midnights on Instagram.

Swift will release a teaser trailer for the album Thursday during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

The singer will release Midnights on Friday, along with a "special very chaotic surprise" at 3 a.m. EDT. The "Anti-Hero" music video will premiere at 8 a.m., with Midnights lyric videos to follow at 8 p.m.

The following week, Swift will appear Oct. 24 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. She will release a second music video Oct. 25, and perform Oct. 28 on The Graham Norton Show.

Midnights will feature 13 tracks, including "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey.