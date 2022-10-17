Posters released Monday tease a showdown between Donnie (Jordan) and Anderson Dame (Jonathan Majors), with the two characters shown in their respective corners of the boxing ring.
"You can't run... from your past," the tagline reads.
Creed III is a sequel to Creed II (2018) and the ninth film in the Rocky franchise. The Creed films follow Donnie, the son of late boxing champion Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers in the Rocky movies.
