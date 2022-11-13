U.S. pop star Taylor Swift won a leading four MTV Europe Music Awards at a ceremony in Germany Sunday.

Swift was named Best Artist and also picked up the prizes for Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)."

U.S. rapper Nicki Minaj took home the trophy for Best Song for "Super Freaky Girl" and Best Hip Hop, while British singer-songwriter Harry Styles won Best Live.

K-Pop group Seventeen won the awards for Best New and Best Push, and the Best Collaboration honor went to French DJ David Guetta and American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha for "I'm Good (Blue)."

Guetta was also singled out for the Best Electronic title.

Other winners included Lisa for Best K-Pop, Anitta for Best Latin, Muse for Best Rock, Gorillaz for Best Alternative, Chloe for Best R&B and Sam Smith for Video for Good for "Unholy."

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi hosted the show in Dusseldorf.