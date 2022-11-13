Set to premiere on Dec. 19, "the series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," the streaming service said in a synopsis.
This weekend's 30-second preview shows Jacob riding a horse and Cara wielding a shot gun, as Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), the beloved heroine of the Yellowstone prequel, 1883, can be heard in voiceover saying, "Violence has always haunted this family."
"It followed us from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin. It followed us here," she said. "Where it doesn't follow, we hunt it down, we seek it."
