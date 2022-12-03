Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss, followed by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 3, Lil Baby's It's Only Me at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Michael Jackson's Thriller at No. 7, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 8, Rod Wave's Jupiter's Diary: 7 Day Theory at No. 9 and Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 10.