Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss, followed by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 3, Lil Baby's It's Only Me at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.