NBC has announced it picked up an additional nine episodes of its freshman sitcom, Lopez vs Lopez.

Starring real-life father-daughter George and Mayan Lopez, the first season of will now have 22 episodes.

The comedy "tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It's old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez," a network synopsis said.

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal co-star.

Debby Wolfe is the show's creator/showrunner.