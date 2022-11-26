Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss, followed by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 3, Lil Baby's It's Only Me at No. 4 and Louis Tomlinson 's Faith in the Future at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 7, Bruce Springsteen's Only the Strong Survive at No. 8, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 9 and Nas' King's Disease III at No. 10.