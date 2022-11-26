People We Hate at the Wedding star Ben Platt has announced on Instagram he is engaged to longtime beau and Good Doctor actor Noah Galvin.

"He agreed to hang out forever," Platt captioned a sweet and romantic photo gallery of him and Galvin in Brooklyn Friday.

Numerous celebrities took to the comments section of the social media post to wish the couple well.

"I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVENT STOPPED CRYING," wrote Beanie Feldstein.

"Yes!!!!!" said Allison Janney in a message filled with hearts and smile emojis.

"Oh my goodness!! YAYYY congrats," said Brittany Snow

The couple has been together for about three years.

Both actors played the title role at different points in the Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.