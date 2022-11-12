Pop music star Taylor Swift's Midnights is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby's It's Only Me, followed by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 3, The Beatles' Revolver at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue at No. 7, Kodak Black's Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 at No. 8, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 9 and Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 10.