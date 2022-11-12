Disney+ is now streaming an animated short from Studio Ghibli featuring Grogu, the adorable young jedi from the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, who is widely referred to by fans as "Baby Yoda."

"Discover Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies, a hand-drawn animation by Studio Ghibli, is streaming tomorrow on #DisneyPlus," the company announced Friday.

An image was released showing Grogu smiling and surrounded by the dust bunnies or "soot sprites" that appeared in Studio Ghibli's 1988 classic, My Neighbor Totoro.

Other beloved films from the Japanese animation house include Spirited Away, Kiki's Delivery Service, Howl's Moving Castle and Ponyo.