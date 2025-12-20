Pop star Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 3, Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 4 and Bing Crosby 's Ultimate Christmas at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 6, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving at No. 7, A Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack at No. 8, A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector at No. 9 and Stray Kids' Do It at No. 10.