Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 01/06/2024
Pop music icon Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble's Christmas, followed by Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 at No. 3, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 6, A Christmas for You From Phil Spector at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Swift's Midnights at No. 9 and Pentatonix's The Greatest Christmas Hits at No. 10.
