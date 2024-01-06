Pop music icon Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble 's Christmas, followed by Nicki Minaj 's Pink Friday 2 at No. 3, Nat King Cole 's The Christmas Song at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 6, A Christmas for You From Phil Spector at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Swift's Midnights at No. 9 and Pentatonix's The Greatest Christmas Hits at No. 10.