Mark Harmon has signed on to executive produce and narrate NCIS: Origins, a new drama set in 1991 and following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character Harmon played on the flagship NCIS series for 19 seasons.

No on-screen casting for the military investigation series has been announced yet.

The show is expected to premiere in the 2024-25 television season.

"We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.

"Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones."

Season 21 of NCIS is slated to premiere in February.