Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
UPI News Service, 01/06/2024
Mark Harmon has signed on to executive produce and narrate NCIS: Origins, a new drama set in 1991 and following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character Harmon played on the flagship NCIS series for 19 seasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
No on-screen casting for the military investigation series has been announced yet.
The show is expected to premiere in the 2024-25 television season.
"We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Friday.
"Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones."
Season 21 of NCIS is slated to premiere in February.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.