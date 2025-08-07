The actress, 41, discussed her latest role on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday.
"I don't know if I would call me if I needed an FBI agent, but Natasha Lyonne being the national treasure that she is -- the once in a generation talent I love -- thought you know, 'Just bring Taylor in to play an FBI agent,' and so I did," Schilling told Meyers.
"I did it, and she directed me. She gave me direction that I've never got. You know, I was coming in kind of hot... and she came over and she said, 'Tay-lo,' she said, 'Be cool, be cool.'"
