Nintendo Direct showcases 'Mina the Hollower,' 'Neverway'
UPI News Service, 08/07/2025
Nintendo on Thursday live streamed a new Direct presentation that focused on indie games coming to the original Switch console and Switch 2.
The presentation, titled Indie World, kicked off with a gameplay trailer for 2-D action-adventure title Mina the Hollower. The game, from Yacht Club Games, the makers behind the critically-acclaimed Shovel Knight, has players take control of Mina who is on a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island.
Mina the Hollower is coming to Switch and Switch 2 on October 31, 2025. A demo is now available to play.
Neverway is a life sim, role-playing game with horror elements. Players will control Fiona, who has left her dead-end job to run a farm where she becomes the immortal herald of a dead god. Players will have to make friends and fight off spooky enemies.
Neverway is the debut game from Coldblood Inc., a studio co-founded by the pixel artist behind Celeste and Towerfall. The game features an original soundtrack by Disasterpeace, and comes to Switch and Switch 2 in 2026.
The publishers of Firewatch presented Herdling, which tasks players with guiding a herd of mysterious creatures into the mountains and beyond. Herdling comes to the Switch and Switch 2 on Aug. 21.
Glaciered is an aquatic action game set 65 million years into the future where new species come to life under glacier-covered seas that blanket the earth. Players will take control of a Tuai, a unique marine creature as they explore a mysterious underwater world. Glaciered is coming to the Switch 2 as a timed console exclusive this winter.
Other games included the Strange Horticulture follow-up Strange Antiquities, which comes to Switch and Switch 2 on Sept. 27; the critically acclaimed collection of 2-D games UFO 50, which was released today for Switch and Switch 2, and sim Tiny Bookshop, which was also released today for Switch and Switch 2.
