Actress and singer Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat while opening for AC/DC at a rock concert in Spain.

"So...ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT...in Sevilla Wednesday during "Witches Burn" of all songs... a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg," the 30-year-old Gossip Girl alum and Pretty Reckless front woman posted on Instagram Friday.

"in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing...he was cute, but yes he bit me...so rabies shots for the next two weeks thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning...more footage to come...that's one for the books!!!! @acdc #pwrup #BATGIRL."

Momsen will be accompanying AC/DC on its Power Up Tour through August.