Sons of Anarchy and The Gentlemen alum Charlie Hunnam has signed on to star in a new Prime Video series called Criminal.

Hunnam, 44, will play master thief Leo in the adaptation of the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

The cast will also include Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins and Kadeem Hardison.

"A brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence. Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead," a synopsis said.

"Other crooks think he's a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless."