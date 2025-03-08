Singer-songwriter Tate McRae's So Close to What is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, followed by Kendrick Lamar 's GNX at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n'Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 6, The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 7, Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 10.