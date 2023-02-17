The Starz show Power Book II: Ghost returns in March and a new trailer hints at the storylines developing in Season 3.

The original, executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Courtney Kemp and starring Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Omari Hardwick as James "Ghost" St. Patrick, earned high ratings, leading to multiple spinoffs.

In Power Book II: Ghost Tariq St. Patrick, played by Rainey, is beginning to take on more of his late father's drug empire. Starz promises a "flashier, juicier and sexier" season and the trailer is filled with dramatic moments.

"A suit does a lot for an image, Tariq," Smith's Davis McLean tells him at the beginning of the trailer. "But it won't fool the people that are watching your every move."

With Tariq's mother and sister in witness protection, Tariq must continue to establish himself in the drug trade. He also has to watch his back, given the deteriorating relationship with his boss, Monet Tejada (Blige).

But by trailer's end, his grandmother Estelle (Debbi Morgan) appears disappointed, even disgusted, by her grandson, telling him "You're just like your father" as the two stand by his grave.

"I'm not like my dad," he answers. "I'm smarter than him. "

Power Book II: Ghost also stars Gianni Polo as Brayden, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, and Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada. Larenz Tate as Rashard Tate and Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe continue their roles as holdovers from the original show. Former Girlfriends star Keesha Sharp plays Professor Harper Bennet.

The show has announced a Season 4 renewal with veteran actor Michael Ealy joining the cast.

Power Book II: Ghost returns at 9 p.m. EST on March 17.