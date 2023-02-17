Netflix is teasing the new film Six Triple Eight. The streaming service shared photos from the set of the upcoming war drama Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Triple Eight takes place during World War II and tells the story of the 6888th battalion, the only all-Black, all-female battalion. The 855 women of the battalion were tasked with sorting through and fixing a three-year backlog of undelivered mail.

"Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. The motto that kept them coming each day was one they created for themselves: 'No Mail, Low Morale,'" an official synopsis reads.

Six Triple Eight is written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry. Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon and Oprah Winfrey star.

The photos show Washington and the cast wearing their uniforms on set.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Six Triple Eight.

The film is Perry's fourth for Netflix after A Fall From Grave, A Madea Homecoming and A Jazzman's Blues.