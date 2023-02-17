'Six Triple Eight' photo shows Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry on set
UPI News Service, 02/17/2023
Netflix is teasing the new film Six Triple Eight. The streaming service shared photos from the set of the upcoming war drama Thursday.
Six Triple Eight takes place during World War II and tells the story of the 6888th battalion, the only all-Black, all-female battalion. The 855 women of the battalion were tasked with sorting through and fixing a three-year backlog of undelivered mail.
"Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home. The motto that kept them coming each day was one they created for themselves: 'No Mail, Low Morale,'" an official synopsis reads.
