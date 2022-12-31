SZA's SOS is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's Midnights, followed by RM's Indigo at No. 3, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 4 and Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss at No. 6, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 7, A Charlie Brown Christmas Soundtrack at No. 8, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 9 and Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 10.