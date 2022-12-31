Numerous women who worked with Barbara Walters on ABC's daytime chat show, The View, have paid tribute to the trailblazing journalist who died Friday at the age of 93.

The 12-time Emmy winner reportedly died at home surrounded by her loved ones after years of declining health.

She created and starred in The View from 1997 until her retirement in 2014, alongside dozens of other female panelists over the years.

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, who worked with Walters the longest, have not yet addressed her death on social media, but others who appeared on the show have.

"I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister...mother...friend...colleague...mentor," Star Jones tweeted.

"I love you Barbara. GOD is in this story. I have few words tonight- and will be ready to honor you tomorrow Dec 31 at 9am EST (10central) on Fox and Friends," Hasselbeck wrote on Instagram. "It will be an honor to be broadcasting about your love and legacy. #thebeststoriesareinheaven."

Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of her with Walters, simply captioned, "Legend."

"Thank you Barbara Walters for giving a shy girl who didn't like to debate a seven-year chance of a lifetime," wrote Sherri Shepherd. "Thank You for allowing me to find my voice and encouraging me to fly. My heart hurts, but I'll always love you Lady!"

Rosie Perez posted: "An amazing woman. Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family. #RipBarbaraWalters."

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism," Meghan McCain tweeted.

"She was the ultimate ceiling breaker for women in television for which we all were lucky enough to follow. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace, you will forever be an icon."

Mario Cantone, who guest co-hosted The View many times over the years, tweeted: "Rest in peace Barbara. Thank you for all of it. I am forever grateful for all the years, the laughs , the support and just being in your presence @TheView I was the lucky one."