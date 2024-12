Singer-songwriter SZA has released the deluxe edition of her 2022 album, SOS.

Subtitled Lana, the record dropped Friday.

"Lmao closed my eyes for two seconds for the first time in 36 hours and missed the damn drop ! SOS DELUXE ( Lana ) OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS !!" the recording artist wrote on X.

The album features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Lil Yachty, Benny Blanco, Michael Uzowuru, ThankGod4Cody, Rob Bisel and Carter Lang.

SZA and Lamar are scheduled to tour together in the new year.