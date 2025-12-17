CBS is teasing the upcoming 50th season of Survivor with a nationwide scavenger hunt ahead of its Feb. 25 premiere.

The Survivor 50 Challenge begins Jan. 30, allowing fans to search for 50 immunity idols -- one in each state.

"Survivor has always been about testing yourself -- solving problems, facing the unknown and finding out what you're mad of. For 25 years, fans have watched players take that journey. Now, with the Survivor 50 Challenge, we're letting fans try it for themselves," host Jeff Probst said.

In a clip teasing the challenge, he said people who find the idols have a "shot at an unbelievable prize."

The specific prize was not announced.

Fans are prompted to register to learn more about the challenge.