Superman has topped the North American box office again, earning an additional $57.3 million in receipts in its second weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Jurassic World: Rebirth with $23.4 million, followed by I Know What You Did Last Summer at No. 3 with $13 million, Smurfs at No. 4 with $11 million and F1 at No. 5 with $9.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are How to Train Your Dragon at No. 6 with $5.4 million, Eddington at No. 7 with $4.3 million, Elio at No. 8 with $2 million, Lilo & Stitch at No. 9 with $1.5 million and 28 Years Later at No. 10 with $1.3 million.